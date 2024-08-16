Karnataka High Court upholds freezing of Gujarat bizman's bank account

The court observed that being a direct beneficiary of the alleged fraud, the petitioner’s account cannot be permitted to be de-frozen. It cited Shento Varghese vs Julfikar Husen in which the Supreme Court held that seizure orders, merely because they were not immediately reported to the magistrate, would not vitiate the seizure order, but if the Investigating Officer had no reasonable explanation for the delay, he might become open to appropriate departmental action.