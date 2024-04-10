Post on X claims labourer denied entry into Bengaluru metro over attire

In a statement released on Wednesday, they clarified that the incident, which took place around 7.34 pm, was attributed to the individual’s alleged odour of alcohol. They said the security guard acted in convenience of the other commuters.

After confirmation of the odour, the security guard engaged with the person to assess his condition to travel without disturbing other passengers.

“The individual admitted to drinking earlier in the day,” read the statement.



The statement further noted that the guard allowed the person to travel after evaluating his condition and confirming that he would not disturb or pose a threat to other passengers.



A BMRCL official said metro authorities are open to hear the man’s version. "Let him or the person who posted this on X come forward and tell their side of the story because we have the CCTV footage, but no audio of the conversation between the man and the security guard. Therefore, we are going by what the guard told us during the inquiry," he said.