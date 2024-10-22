Heavy overnight rain floods Bengaluru's homes and major roads

<p>Bengaluru: Heavy overnight rain has flooded Bengaluru's homes and major roads, with the international airport road’s service outlet near Kogilu Cross getting completely inundated.</p><p>The Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Yelahanka, which grabbed headlines last week due to flooding, was inundated. The state and national disaster rescue forces have had to ferry residents using rafts. </p><p>Several vehicles in the basement and ground levels of apartment complexes in the north, including the Kendriya Vihar apartment, were stuck in waist-level water.</p>.Over 20 flights delayed; 5 diverted as rains cripple Bengaluru.<p>Lakes in the area, including Allalasandra Lake, have breached levels, causing this issue. The GKVK compound wall collapsed near Judicial Layout, and water entered an apartment complex in Kodigehalli.</p><p>Traffic police noted that the JCBs deployed to clear the water let the water onto the service road, which affected airport-bound traffic. The police have closed the section, made the service road on the other side of the National Highway a two-way lane, and have issued a 1.5 km detour for residents and school buses to take an alternate route.</p><p>In the south, Rainbow Drive Layout, which saw the worst flooding in 2022, was flooded again. </p>.<p>Buses and trucks struggled to wade through the waters on Tuesday morning. Bellandur’s tech parks, Ecospace saw heavy waterlogging. Homes in HSR Layout, along the ORR, were also flooded. Mysuru Road, Hebbal junction, and Satellite Bus Stand were among the major areas that saw severe traffic congestion. </p><p>Three underpasses in the north – Sahakarnagar, Thindlu and Bhoopasandra – were closed by the traffic police on Monday night because they were inundated, said M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic). </p><p>State revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda visited and inspected rain-affected areas such as Tata Nagar, Balaji Layout, Bhadrappa Layout, and Vidyaranyapura, which flooded due to the Doddabommasandra Lake overflowing.</p><p>Rescue <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/siblings-aged-13-11-feared-drowned-in-kengeri-lake-3242432">operations</a> are under way at Kengeri Lake to look for two children who were believed to have been washed away because of the rain on Monday evening.</p>