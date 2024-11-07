Home
Hebbal-Sarjapur metro line okayed by finance dept

Given the significance of the 36.59-km line, which will connect southern and northern Bengaluru, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be placed before the state cabinet by the end of this month, officials said.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 21:14 IST

Published 06 November 2024, 21:14 IST
