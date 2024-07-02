High school teacher accused of sexually abusing student in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An incident of a teacher sexually assaulting a high school student has come to light from a school within the jurisdiction of Kamalanagar police station in the city.
The incident occurred on Saturday. Since Sunday was holiday for the school, the father of the girl reported the matter to the head teacher on Monday, the police said.
The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident.
“We have intimated the concerned Deputy Director of Public Instruction, and the Kamalanagar Deputy Superintendent of Police, and asked them to take immediate action against the teacher,” KSPCR member Shashidhar Kosambe said.
