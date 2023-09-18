Hit-and-run: Two students dead in Bengaluru

Two students were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents on Gunjur-Varthur Road in the east and Ballari Road in the north on Saturday night.
The victims are Shaheen Wasim Akram (26) and Tamanna Kumari (16).
Akram was riding pillion on his friend's scooter from Gunjuru to Varthur around 11 pm when the duo hit a median and fell on either side of the vehicle near a mobile store.
A lorry behind them ran over Akram, who died on the spot. The lorry driver fled the spot and is still absconding.
Whitefield traffic police said that Akram lived in a PG in Whitefield and had come to the city from Assam to study BPharm (Bachelor of Pharmacy).
Less than an hour later, in another incident, Tamanna was killed on Ballari Road.
Tamanna, a class 10 student, was returning home to Bharti Nagar, Hunasamaranahalli, from tuition in HSR Layout when the accident occurred.
Around 11.45 pm, a vehicle coming from the direction of the airport mowed her down as she was crossing the road near a car showroom. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot, while the car driver sped away.
Chikkajala traffic police filed an FIR against the unidentified driver, following a complaint from her father, Subhash Singh.