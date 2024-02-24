Bengaluru: Hit by biker, visually challenged couple die instantly

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru-based techie riding a bike mowed down a visually impaired couple on National Highway 75 between Nelamangala and Kunigal on Friday morning, killing them on the spot.
Nelamangala traffic police said 52-year-old Shridhar, reportedly totally blind, and his 35-year-old low-visioned wife Archana were crossing the road around 6.30 am in front of their home in Yentaganahalli when 45-year-old techie Ajith Naik hit them.
While Sridhar and Archana died on the spot, Ajit, who was on his way to Udupi, lost control of his bike and fell into a drain on the roadside. He sustained injuries. Police said he is out of danger and have filed a case against him.
(Published 24 February 2024, 00:16 IST)