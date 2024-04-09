Hit by Shobha Karandlaje's car door, man falls off scooter, run over by bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: An elderly man, said to be a BJP party worker, died in an accident involving Bengaluru North constituency candidate Shobha Karandlaje's SUV in Krishnarajapuram in eastern Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

The police have registered an FIR against two people in relation to the case.

The accident occurred near K R Puram's Ganesha temple around 12.30 pm.

Shobha's driver had parked the Toyota Fortuner on the left-hand side of the road. He allegedly opened his door without looking, hitting 62-year-old T C Palya resident Prakash, who was riding his scooter.