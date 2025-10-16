<p>Bengaluru: The Department of Medical Education has suspended the head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department, two senior residents, and a staff nurse of Gosha Hospital on charges of corruption, harassment, and medical negligence leading to maternal deaths.</p>.<p>Located in Shivajinagar, the Government Haji Sir Ismail Sait (HSIS) Gosha Hospital functions under the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institute (SABVMCRI).</p>.Case against doctor after woman dies during illegal abortion in Maharashtra.<p>An internal inquiry was launched against Dr Deepika, Professor and Head of the OB-GYN Department, following complaints from patients and staff. The inquiry found that she had conducted illegal abortions and unnecessary hysterectomies, and violated medical guidelines in Caesarean deliveries, induction of labour, and tubal sterilisation.</p>.<p>Sumalatha, a contract nurse, was found transferring medical equipment from Gosha to private hospitals. Investigators also discovered unusual online transactions on GPay and PhonePe between Sumalatha and Dr Deepika.</p>.<p>Dr Priyanka, a senior resident on contract and a classmate of Dr Deepika, lacked knowledge of LaQshya guidelines, a national programme to improve maternity care and reduce maternal and infant deaths. Despite this, she attended to several delivery cases, leading to complications and deaths, the report said.</p>.<p>Dr Ramya, another senior resident, was also accused of violating medical protocols. She allegedly performed a hysterectomy on a 29-year-old woman and, along with Dr Deepika, was held responsible for the death of a woman on August 20 due to medical negligence.</p>.<p>The report said Dr Deepika was abusive towards interns and postgraduate students and forced them to collect money on her behalf. She also tried to mislead the National Medical Council by classifying normal deliveries as gynaecological cases to secure more postgraduate seats for Gosha Hospital.</p>.<p>The report faulted Dr Dayanand, Medical Superintendent, for failing to ensure adherence to medical protocol, and Dr Manoj Kumar HV, Dean and Director of SABVMCRI, for not enforcing LaQshya compliance for the last two years and conducting evaluations of employees. He was also found responsible for appointing Dr Ramya and Dr Priyanka.</p>.<p><strong>Govt stand </strong></p>.<p>Mohammad Moushin, Principal Secretary of the Department of Medical Education, said that all those involved had been suspended and that stricter measures would be taken to prevent such irregularities.</p>