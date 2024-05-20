Hole in stomach: Liquid nitrogen paan lands 12-year-old from Bengaluru in hospital

With intra-op GD scopy and sleeve gastrectomy, the girl underwent an exploratory laparotomy.
Measuring about 4x5 cm, an unhealthy portion of the stomach on the lesser curvature was removed during the surgery.
According to TOI, Dr Vijay H S, who is an Operating Surgeon at the Surgical Gastroenterology Department and led the surgical team, said, "Intra-op OGD scopy is a procedure where an endoscope, a flexible tube equipped with a camera and a light, is used during surgery to examine the esophagus, stomach and duodenum – the first part of the small intestine."
Mentioning a 2017 Gurugram case where a person suffered after having a liquid nitrogen cocktail, Dr Vijay added, "As the popularity of liquid nitrogen in culinary circles continues to grow, it’s crucial for individuals to exercise caution and prioritise safety. Vigilance and increased awareness are essential to avoid potentially devastating consequences."
The girl who was admitted for two days in the ICU and discharged from the hospital after six days.
According to TOI, Dr Vijay explained and warned people saying, "We must take these isolated incidents seriously before they become a pattern."
According to the publication, a statement by Narayana Health stated, "Liquid nitrogen, with a liquid-to-gas expansion ratio of 1:694 at 20 degrees Celsius, poses significant health risks."
The statement further explained, "The rapid vaporisation of liquid nitrogen in an enclosed space generates immense force. This volatile chemical can damage the skin and present severe health hazards to chefs and other food handlers. Inhaling the vapours can lead to breathing difficulties, and there have been reports of tissue damage due to hazardous nature of liquid nitrogen."