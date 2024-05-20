Hole in stomach: Liquid nitrogen paan lands 12-year-old from Bengaluru in hospital

The desire to try a 'smoky paan' led a 12-year-old girl to being hospitalised at the Narayana Multi Speciality Hospital in HSR Layout, Bengaluru with a hole in her stomach, according to a report by The Times of India.

The girl who had consumed a liquid nitrogen paan, was rushed to the hospital by her family after she complained of stomach discomfort in April, where the doctors diagnosed her condition as perforation peritonitis.

According to TOI, the girl said, "I just wanted to try the smoky paan because it looked interesting, and everyone else was trying it too. No one else was hurt or felt any pain, but the discomfort I experienced was terrifying."

The doctors at the hospital said that to prevent any further complications, a surgery would be necessary.