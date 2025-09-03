Home alone toddler dies after suspected short circuit triggers fire

<p>Bengaluru: A toddler died after a suspected short circuit triggered a fire in a room at the basement of an apartment in central Bengaluru on Wednesday. </p><p>The deceased, daughter of Pushkar Kumar, 25 and Jyothi Kumari, 22, from Nepal, was one-and-a-half-year-old. </p><p>The two stayed in the small room at the basement of the apartment near Cunningham Road, police said. Kumar worked as a security guard, while Jyothi was a house help. </p>.Viral social media posts reignite debate over school fees in Bengaluru.<p>On Wednesday, they left for work after keeping their child, who was sleeping, inside their room as it was their routine. They returned around 6 pm only to see smoke emanating from the hinges of the door. </p><p>The door was pried open and the baby girl was found dead inside, the police said. The fire and emergency services were alerted and with the help of jurisdictional High Grounds police, the blaze was doused. </p><p>Police suspect a short-circuit triggered the fire, which caught on to the blanket that was covering the child. The body has been moved for autopsy procedures. </p><p>An unnatural death report (UDR) was registered and further probe initiated, the police said.</p>