<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru is known as the tech capital, but quick commerce platform Instamart's data also showed that the city is the tipping capital, as a local dropped Rs 68,600 in tips in 2025. From the tiniest cart of Rs 10 on a printout to a 1 kg silver brick worth Rs 1,97,000, the city ordered for every kind of need. On Valentine's Day, Bengaluru made 1,780 orders per minute for roses and chocolates combined. Interestingly, one Bengaluru account on Instamart shelled out Rs 4,36,153 on noodles alone.</p><p>Big-ticket carts shone bright, said Instamart, as a gadget enthusiast in Hyderabad spent Rs 4.3 lakh on three iPhone 17s in a single tap, and a Noida techno-holic spent Rs 2.69 lakh on Bluetooth speakers, SSDs, and robotic vacuums in a single swoop. On Dhanteras, the platform witnessed a surge in gold orders with more than 400 per cent growth over 2024 orders.</p>.Core infrastructure sectors grow by 1.8% in November.<p>Across repeat orders in 2025, the top spender of 2025 clocked over Rs 22 lakh on the platform, adding everything to cart, from 22 iPhone 17s, 24K gold coins, a Philips air fryer, and even everyday items such as Tic Tacs, milk, eggs, ice cream, and fresh fruits.</p><p>Two-minute noodles were delivered in under 2 minutes and smartphones in 3 minutes, the platform said. In Lucknow, a Maggi Magic Masala Noodles pack reached a hungry user in under two minutes. While the world queued up outside Apple Stores, two users in Pune and Ahmedabad had their phones delivered in less than three minutes.</p><p>Kolkata (1,197 orders) stood first in terms of users who crossed the 1,000-order mark in 2025. Mumbai (1,142), Kochi (1,089) and Gurugram (1,033), each city is home to a power user. Instamart also informed that most carts were filled between 7 am and 11 am, and again from 4 pm to 7 pm.</p>