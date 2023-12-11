Human chain of hope: Over 1,000 Bengaluru citizens protest incomplete road work

Bengaluru: Over 1,000 residents of Balagere, Panathur, Varthur, Gunkur and nearby areas formed a human chain on Saturday, demanding completion of the Panathur S-Cross road-widening and railway underpass.
The S-Cross Road in Panathur connects the residential areas at Balagere with Kadubeesanahalli along the Outer Ring Road where there are several IT companies.
During the protest, police were seen confiscating placards, home-made charts, and printouts that citizens brought to get the authorities’ attention on the crumbling infrastructure in their neighborhood.
Organisers said they received notices from the Varthur police despite getting permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) and Whitefield traffic police over forming the human chain.
Ahead of the campaign, residents launched an online campaign — #BalagereDemandsRoads.
"In the next academic year, three big schools are coming up on Balagere Road. Will the traffic even move? Should our children suffer for choosing to live in Mahadevapura, which houses most of the IT companies in Bangalore?" asked one of the protestors.
Residents’ demands
* Widen the Panathur railway underpass on S-Cross Road.
* Complete half-finished 150-ft CDP Road from Gunjur to ORR.
* Widen Balagere Road at the Varthur police station junction.
* Open access to the railway vent leading to Croma Road on ORR until the S-Cross widening is completed by asphalting the stretch.