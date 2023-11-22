JOIN US
I-T raids at properties of bizmen in B'luru

Last Updated 21 November 2023, 19:06 IST
Last Updated 21 November 2023, 19:06 IST

Bengaluru: Income Tax officials conducted searches at several premises belonging to businessmen in the city on Tuesday. The search operations were held at their offices and residences, and at manufacturing units.

It began in the morning at the house of a businessman on Magadi Road and went on late into the evening. Raids were also conducted in Adugogi, Rajajinagar and Harohalli in Ramanagara. 

Sources said that the investigators have seized documents related to financial transactions and production and sales of companies.

(Published 21 November 2023, 19:06 IST)
