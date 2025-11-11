<p>Bengaluru's Ejipura Flyover has been in news for all wrong seasons for its prolonged work and multiple delays in opening of the project for the public. </p><p>Social media users have constantly used the Ejipura Flyover for humour, with the latest video by a Bengaluru-based US entrepreneur, Tony Klor showing residents expressing frustration and wit together. </p><p>In the video, residents predicted the timeline for the project's completion. One person said, “A year or two, hopefully they'll (finish it)… Around ten years, flyover will be still building. Next, I think, one or two years."</p><p>Another predicted, “Ten days, open either flyover or… No. Ten years. 2080, I think it'll get finished.”</p>.<p>Some people had witty answers. When asked if the flyover would be completed before grandchildren earned their engineering degree, one person replied, “My grandson is going to see that flyover there. Engineering kids. They will better get the engineering degree. I'm graduated, engineering. But… Not sure if I'm gonna have grandkids.” </p><p>On whether Elon Musk might walk on Mars before the flyover is finished, another quipped, “Elon probably walking on… Maybe Mars first. I can walk on Mars first.”</p><p>The post also received several comments, with people tagging the BBMP and termed it a "national heritage". </p><p>“BBMP. Hey, BBMP. BBMP, absolutely,” said one, while another noted, “Some government plan or budget issues, maybe. Misuse of the funds. It's already completed as a national heritage. It's in ruins. Have patience. If you can wait for this, you can wait for anything.”</p><h2>Construction timeline</h2><p>The flyover has been under construction for eight years and is still unfinished. Recently, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao recently said that the project is expected to open by July 2026. Of the 2.38-km stretch, 1.35 km has been completed so far.</p>