'If Darshan can have two women...': Bengaluru woman sets self ablaze due to husband's harassment

“Srihari informed us of the incident when it was too late. I was in the house feeding the baby and they were in the master bedroom. He used to often ask my daughter, 'When Darshan married two women, why can’t I?’”

It was also alleged that Srihari told Anusha about his "debauchery" a few days after their wedding night.

“She was silent as she believed Srihari would change based on his assurance,” Anusha’s sister Usha told reporters. "Srihari was in the master bedroom and Anusha was inside the attached washroom. She video-called him on WhatsApp and told him she would immolate herself using petrol if he didn't change. But he didn't take any notice."

Usha said that her mother took Anusha to the hospital with help from the neighbours. The inquiry has been handed over to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Electronics City).