II PUC exams: BMTC to offer free bus trips to students

Bengaluru: In view of the II PUC examinations scheduled from April 29 to May 16, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will permit students to travel in its ordinary services for free.
In a release issued on Thursday, the BMTC said that all II PUC students can avail free trips on the ordinary bus services (non-AC) from the bus stops near their homes to their examination centres by showing valid hall tickets.
Students can request for the buses to stop near their examination centres along the designated bus route. Additional trips will be operated, if necessary, to meet the demand.
(Published 25 April 2024, 18:52 IST)