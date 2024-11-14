Bengaluru's IISc, Honeywell unite to propel startup innovations in India  

<p>Bengaluru: The Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) at IISc and the Honeywell Hometown Solutions India Foundation (HHSIF) have joined forces to promote deep-tech and deep-science startups in med-tech, agri-tech, and environmental fields.</p>.<p>HHSIF, the philanthropic arm of Honeywell India, has committed Rs 8.5 crore in CSR funding, including Rs 2.41 crore for FY 2023-24. This partnership aims to support these startups with a focus on advancing scientific innovation while achieving social impact.</p>.<p>Open MedLabs, a startup featured at IISc, has developed an affordable insulin pump called InsuFlo for diabetes patients. This device matches the specifications of commercial pumps, but at a fraction of the cost.</p>.IISc researchers develop recyclable, eco-friendly bio-derived foam for FMCG packaging .<p>"Current pumps cost between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, with annual consumables costing around Rs 60,000. Our pump will cost only Rs 60,000 to Rs 80,000, and the consumables just Rs 2,000,” said Deval Karia, co-founder of the company.</p>.<p>The startup holds multiple patents for this innovative insulin pump and is moving into manufacturing, with human trials expected to conclude by Q2 2025.</p>.<p>Another startup, Rait Setu, was also highlighted. This agri-tech venture empowers small farmers in the sugarcane-to-jaggery processing chain. Rait Setu is developing small-scale, cost-effective sugarcane harvesters that allow farmers to harvest from the root, reducing labour-intensive tasks.</p>.<p>Other innovations showcased included Green Collar AI’s handheld quality testing tool for spices like turmeric and chilli powder, Openwater’s advanced wastewater treatment technology, NatureWorks’ biodegradable and organic packaging materials, and Translead Medtech Private Limited’s assistive chair designed to help the elderly and disabled sit and stand safely.</p>