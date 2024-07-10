IISc to conduct short-term course in Embedded Machine Learning

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) will organise a three-day course in Embedded Machine Learning (ML) from July 29 to 31 at the institute campus om the city.
Covering one of the fast-growing fields at the intersection of AI and embedded systems, the course will focus on designing efficient ML systems that are optimised for resource-constrained computing devices like Internet of Things (IoT) devices and low-power microcontrollers.
It is aimed at students, academicians, researchers, and industry professionals; BE, BTech, MCA, and MSc (Computer Science, IT, or Electronics) students can apply for the course, conducted by IISc’s Centre for Continuing Education.
Over the three days, the course will cover an overview of IoT and the fundamentals of ML and deep learning, ML model compression and optimisation, and ML model deployment and applications.
The course will be conducted through in-person lectures and laboratory sessions, scheduled between 9.30 am and 5.30 pm.
Pandarasamy Arjunan, Assistant Professor at the Robert Bosch Centre for Cyber Physical Systems, will be the faculty coordinator.
IISc said the course will benefit students, researchers, and industry professionals aiming for a career in Embedded ML.
The institute has announced two fee structures, for students and academicians (Rs 20,000 plus 18 per cent GST) and industry and R&D candidates (Rs 30,000 plus 18 per cent GST).
Published 09 July 2024, 23:14 IST