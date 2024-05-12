Home
Illegal banners in Padmanabhanagar: BBMP files FIR

The high court had in August 2023 pulled up BBMP for failing to take action against illegal flexes and banners.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 02:49 IST
Comments

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has filed an FIR against people who had put up banners illegally in Padmanabhanagar.

According to a statement by the BBMP, the banners were installed without permission.

As per the high court order, no advertisement boards or flexes are allowed to be displayed in the BBMP limits. To prevent defacement of public property, the BBMP has also launched a WhatsApp helpline (9480685700)  to which residents can send complaints along with pictures and locations.

The high court had in August 2023 pulled up BBMP for failing to take action against illegal flexes and banners. Following this, the civic body announced that the officials would file FIRs if such violations are observed. 

Published 12 May 2024, 02:49 IST
BengaluruBBMPPadmanabhanagar

