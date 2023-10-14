Illegal transfer of govt land in Bengaluru: KAS officer booked

Bengaluru: Senior KAS officer MG Shivanna, facing multiple cases related to the illegal transfer of government land, has been booked by the Halasuru Gate police over his involvement in orders concerning 14 acres and 19 guntas of land in Uttarahalli, South Bengaluru.
As per the complaint filed by the tahsildar of Bangalore South, Shivanna issued orders in two cases that transferred land previously reclaimed from encroachers to private properties.
In 1990, revenue officials successfully reclaimed two land parcels measuring 11 acres and 11 guntas in survey number 6, and 4 acres and 8 guntas in survey number 7 of Vaddarapalya village in Uttarahalli hobli, Bengaluru South taluk, after a three-year effort.
During his tenure as the assistant commissioner of Bangalore South, Shivanna oversaw the transfer of these two land parcels to KS Giridhar, son of KL Swamy. However, it was later discovered that the orders were not only erroneous, but also lacked supporting documents.
Following instructions from his seniors, Bengaluru South tahsildar Srinivas H filed a complaint on September 12 against Shivanna, first division assistant Jnanashekhar A, and the beneficiary of the “illegal transfer,” Giridhar.
The FIR stated, “As per the available documents, it is clear that the then assistant commissioner ordered the transfer of government land to KS Giridhar”, adding that the original copy of orders related to both the land parcels were missing.
Sources revealed that Shivanna has been under investigation for several orders that have created significant legal problems. “Government lands worth hundreds of crores have been transferred to private individuals and entities at a time when the government is compelled to pay substantial amounts to acquire land for public amenities,” added the source.