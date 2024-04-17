IMD predicts light rain in Bengaluru on Thursday, Friday

Bengaluru: After a dry spell of 148 days, Bengaluru might finally get some rain on Thursday and Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru has predicted.
According to the forecast, light to moderate rain is likely in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts. Experts are of the opinion that Bengaluru may receive only 3-4 cm rainfall this April as against the 61.7 cm the city usually witnesses in April.
However, not all parts of the city will receive rainfall, scientists from IMD said. “Only a few areas in the city will get rainfall,” said A Prasad, a senior scientist with IMD Bengaluru.
IMD had predicted rain for the city by April 10 and this was later pushed to April 14.
Though the city has not received rain, the temperature has come down significantly compared to the first week of April. On April 6, Bengaluru recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, the highest the city has seen in eight years. Since then, there has been a gradual reduction in maximum temperature. On April 13, the city recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius, a three-degree drop. However, over the last couple of days, the temperature again increased slightly with the city recording 35.9 degrees Celsius on April 15.
(Published 16 April 2024, 20:42 IST)