IMD predicts light rain in Bengaluru on Thursday, Friday

Though the city has not received rain, the temperature has come down significantly compared to the first week of April. On April 6, Bengaluru recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, the highest the city has seen in eight years. Since then, there has been a gradual reduction in maximum temperature. On April 13, the city recorded 34.6 degrees Celsius, a three-degree drop. However, over the last couple of days, the temperature again increased slightly with the city recording 35.9 degrees Celsius on April 15.