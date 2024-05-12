In 5 days, 271 trees uprooted, 483 branches fallen in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In just five days between May 6 and May 10, owing to the pre-monsoon rains that lashed the city, close to 271 trees have been uprooted across the city and 483 branches have fallen, the data by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said.
To clear the trees and branches that come down owing to the rains and winds, the BBMP has deployed a team in every assembly constituency in addition to 11 other teams that will operate across the city. That apart, to remove large trees, the civic body has got two cranes and two JCBs.
For the first time, the BBMP has also deployed five bike teams to quickly clear branches that have come down owing to the rains. The bike teams will reach the spot along with cutting equipment to clear the branches at the earliest. The civic body has identified six temporary dumping yards along with the eight existing dump yards to store the branches and wood.
Published 12 May 2024, 02:53 IST