In a first, BBMP seeks CSR funds for 12 'world-class' roads in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: For the first time, Bengaluru’s civic body wants to tap into corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to maintain 12 TenderSURE roads totalling 13.41 km in the heart of the city.
While the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will asphalt these roads whenever required, it wants private companies to keep them spic and span. In return, the companies will get dedicated space for branding.
The BBMP estimates the maintenance cost of these roads at Rs 50 lakh/km per year. The roads identified for maintenance in a public-private partnership (PPP) include Church Street, Cunningham Road, Residency Road, Richmond Road and St Mark’s Road.
The firms will have to fix the footpath interlocks whenever necessary, paint the cycle lanes, maintain ornamental plants, repair broken drain slabs, replace defunct street lights and beautify the roads. The BBMP will be responsible for asphalting the roads and painting the main carriageway.
The BBMP will give firms 3 feet x 2 feet space at four places on a one-kilometre stretch for branding but will not allow any commercial advertisements, officials said.
While the concept of engaging private firms for the annual upkeep of roads is new to Bengaluru, both the BBMP and Namma Metro have taken the help of corporate firms, including builders, to maintain the road medians in several parts of the city.
BBMP Engineering-in-Chief BS Prahlad is hopeful that many firms will come forward. He described the 12 TenderSURE roads as “world-class” but conceded that the BBMP hasn’t been able to maintain them due to various reasons, including delayed payments to contractors. “We hope to utilise the CSR funds. This will also give private companies an opportunity to contribute to the city,” he said.
Prashanth Prakash, chairman of the nonprofit United Way Bengaluru, said companies would be interested if the roads were closer to their offices. There should also be a mechanism where companies can engage with the authorities in a smooth and transparent manner, he added. “Funding will not be an issue,” said Prakash, who also heads Unboxing Bengaluru.
The roads identified:
Residency Road
Richmond Road
Museum Road
Vittal Mallya Road
St Mark’s Road
Commissariat Road
Cunningham Road
KG Road
Nrupathunga Road
Modi Hospital Road
Church Street
Museum Cross Road