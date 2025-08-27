In a first, Bengaluru STRR to get 18 overbidges for two-wheelers and cycles

<p>Bengaluru: In a first-of-a-kind project, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is constructing overbridges for two-wheelers, bicycles and pedestrians along the 80-km stretch of the Bengaluru Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).</p>.<p>The project, covering 18 overbridges at a cost of over Rs 21 crore, will be completed within a year, a senior official said. </p>.<p>The 288-km STRR aims to eliminate the need for long-distance commercial vehicles to enter Bengaluru and boost the economies of over a dozen satellite towns. Currently, 80 km between Dobbspet and Hoskote is operational, with another 21 km from Hoskote to the Tamil Nadu border under construction. </p>.<p>The Dobbspet-Doddaballapur-Devanahalli-Hoskote section has spurred real estate development and attracted various public amenities like schools, colleges and hospitals. </p>.Four arrested for house theft in Bengaluru.<p>"Many built-up areas have emerged around the STRR and a large number of residents rely on two-wheelers for daily travel. To address their needs, the NHAI has partnered with the traffic police to identify 18 locations for overbridges to ensure safer crossings and help reduce accidents," KB Jayakumar, Project Director, NHAI (Bengaluru), told <span class="italic"><em>DH</em></span>. </p>.<p>Each overbridge will have staircases for pedestrians and 80-100-metre ramps for two-wheelers and bicycles. "It's a new technology. These will be metallic, non-slippery ramps for two-wheelers and bicycles," he explained. </p>.<p>Road safety signage will be installed on both sides to raise public awareness and curb unauthorised posters, he added. </p>.<p>Construction has already begun at Vishwanathapura, Channahalli and three other places. "All 18 overbridges will be completed in a year," Jayakumar said. </p>.<p>Future stretches of the STRR may get these overbridges if required, he added. </p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Project snapshot</strong></span></p>.<p>No of overbridges: 18</p>.<p>Overbridge length: 45-50 metres</p>.<p>Ramp length: 80-100 metres</p>.<p>Ramp type: Metallic, non-slippery for two-wheelers and bicycles</p>.<p>Total project cost: Rs 21.18 cr</p>.<p>Completion time: One year</p>