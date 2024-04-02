JOIN US
In a first, menstrual hygiene awareness at metro station

Sakriya Charitable Trust, an NGO headed by social activist Anitha Rao, has launched a campaign to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Anitha was involved in promoting menstrual hygiene in rural/urban schools, the BMRCL said.
Last Updated 01 April 2024, 21:34 IST

Bengaluru: Namma Metro on Monday said it had provided space at the Majestic station for displaying creative visuals and messages on menstrual hygiene. 

This is the first such initiative in Namma Metro to spread awareness about women's health and hygiene, it added. 

Sakriya Charitable Trust, an NGO headed by social activist Anitha Rao, has launched a campaign to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene. Anitha was involved in promoting menstrual hygiene in rural/urban schools, the BMRCL said. 

(Published 01 April 2024, 21:34 IST)
