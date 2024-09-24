In Bengaluru, face-spotting cameras zoom in on street crime

A senior police official notes that socio-economic factors continue to drive street crime but as the focus shifts to counter-cybercrime strategies, it is also important to engage technologies to address the more conventional forms of crime.

An AI-run Facial Recognition System (FRS) is set up at the command centre and linked to a Karnataka State Police database that has case details and facial features of people with criminal backgrounds. When a person recorded in the database enters the range of any FRS-linked camera, the system flags this presence to the command centre. Once the face is recognised and marked, the system displays the person’s criminal records; subsequently, an officer monitors the live movement of the subject.

Cameras installed under the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system read vehicle registration plates and provide similar access to the command centre.

Officers at the centre can pin any individual or vehicle on the system to track live movement within the cameras’ range, providing the last known location of the subjects being monitored.