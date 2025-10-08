<p class="title">In Jayanagar, residents face potholes because of poor drainage</p>.<p class="bodytext">Jayanagar is renowned for being one of the better-maintained areas of the city. Still, residents of the area suffer due to poor water and sewage lines, severe waterlogging and poor roads. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The 39th Cross Road between East End Main Road and Bannerghatta Road, located in Jayanagar 9th Block, is a major thoroughfare that connects the eastern end of Jayanagar to the North, South, and West, and also serves as a key route linking Jayanagar to Bannerghatta. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The road is filled with potholes around sewage drains and has uneven patches over old potholes. The main issue is caused by poor drainage. The 39th Cross Road is located on a slope, which prevents proper drainage of water. Instead, water flows in from both ends, and the built-up underground pressure of the water ends up unplugging the sewage drain lid, forcing rainwater and sewage to overflow all over. </p>.Bhima basin farmers devastated by rain, floods .<p class="bodytext">The stretch has multiple main roads attached to it, but East End ‘D’ Main usually bears the brunt of all the waterlogging. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Abdul Subhan K, a resident of ‘D’ Main, explained how the water pressure builds up. “Since we live on a slope, the water gets collected at Jayadeva Hospital, goes towards the cemetery, and then flows into this road.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">He also explained that the overflowing water goes knee-high and enters the parking lots of apartment complexes and, in some extreme cases, even houses. “Multiple people have woken to their house filled with water up to their ankles.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">The drain that overflows is right next to a supermarket. The manager said the issue had always existed but worsened over the past four years. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Despite multiple complaints, we have not had any sort of repairs done. Officials just installed a divider and patched up all the water damage on the other side of the road.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">He added that only the side where traffic flows from East End towards Bannerghatta Road, on the other side of the overflowing drain, was patched up, but unevenly. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Muralidhar, from East End ‘A’ Main Road, who lives right next to the pothole, recounted his multiple attempts to contact BWSSB officials. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Since there is a major water pipeline that runs through this, we have to talk to a specialised engineer, but that engineer is not assigned to this area, so we have to talk to the engineer who oversees this area.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">He explained how, in the end, the issues are just left as unread messages to BWSSB officials. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Residents said Jayanagar MLA, C K Ramamurthy, had visited the area multiple times and promised to fix the issue soon. Ramamurthy did not respond to phone calls from <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A BWSSB official said GBA was in charge of the stormwater drains. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“If there is any sewage overflow, we will attend to it. There’s an issue with the subline on 39th Main Road, and we have informed the respective team. They will take action,” she explained. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A GBA official said they had found that overflowing issues were caused by the blockage of the stormwater drain under the East End Road and 39th Street intersection, and it is currently being cleaned. The whole 39th Cross Road stretch from 11th Main till Bannerghatta road will be asphalted . “Once the drain is cleaned, it will fix the overflowing issue, and we will lay the roads,” she told <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>