IN-SPACe offers course in space tech for agriculture

The course is part of a series of domain-specific credit courses with hands-on training, anchored by IN-SPACe in collaboration with Isro, National Skill Development Corporation, and non-government entities.
Last Updated 29 September 2023, 20:26 IST

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will conduct a short-term course in using space technology for the agriculture sector, from November 20 to 24.

The course is part of a series of domain-specific credit courses with hands-on training, anchored by IN-SPACe in collaboration with Isro, National Skill Development Corporation, and non-government entities.

The course has been designed to promote space technology in socially impactful applications.

The last date for registration is October 2.

The course fee is Rs 11,000. IN-SPACe said academicians, industry executives, graduates, post-graduates, and researchers can apply. 

(Published 29 September 2023, 20:26 IST)
