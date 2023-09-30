IN-SPACe offers course in space tech for agriculture

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) will conduct a short-term course in using space technology for the agriculture sector, from November 20 to 24.
The course is part of a series of domain-specific credit courses with hands-on training, anchored by IN-SPACe in collaboration with Isro, National Skill Development Corporation, and non-government entities.
The course has been designed to promote space technology in socially impactful applications.
The last date for registration is October 2.
The course fee is Rs 11,000. IN-SPACe said academicians, industry executives, graduates, post-graduates, and researchers can apply.