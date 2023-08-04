In three days, two girls of Doddasanne village near Devanahalli, fed insecticide

On August 3, around 6 am, while the 15-year-old girl was returning home from her grandparents' place on the outskirts of Doddasanne village, she was intercepted by two unidentified individuals. They forcibly took her to a nearby farmland and questioned her about the police interrogation concerning her neighbour being fed poison. When she expressed ignorance, they fed her an unknown insecticide and coerced her to falsely accuse the 13-year-old girl's father, Ashok, of the act. They also cut her left hand with a knife before leaving.