Inclusive auto-driving initiative launched to boost safe mobility

<p>Bengaluru: BDA Chairman N A Harris said he will hold discussions with the BBMP regarding the provision of free autos by the government to those who successfully complete auto-driving training.</p><p>He was speaking at the inauguration of the free auto-driving training programme for transgender persons and women in Shantinagar Constituency, organised by B PAC in collaboration with CGI at the MG Road Metro Station Kala Kendra. </p><p>“It is important that women and transgender persons, once trained and qualified, are provided free autos by the government. This will enable them to start their professional journey and achieve self-reliance. I will take this matter up with the concerned authorities and the BBMP,” said N A Harris.</p> .<p>Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, MD, Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd, said, “It is commendable that women and transgender persons are coming forward to take up auto-driving. Their presence in public transport will encourage more women to travel confidently at night. Bengaluru should set a national example in inclusive mobility.”</p><p>Revathy Ashok, Managing Trustee and CEO of B PAC, announced the next phase of the initiative: “In the second phase, more than 100 women and transgender persons will be trained in auto-driving. Along with driving, participants will receive training in leadership, English communication, customer management, digital literacy, and financial skills.”</p>