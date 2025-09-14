Menu
Inclusive auto-driving initiative launched to boost safe mobility

BDA Chairman N A Harris said he will hold discussions with the BBMP regarding the provision of free autos by the government to those who successfully complete auto-driving training.
Last Updated : 13 September 2025, 21:24 IST
Published 13 September 2025, 21:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru news

