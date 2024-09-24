India-Israel business meet sparks protests at IISc Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Despite widespread opposition against the India-Israel Business Meet at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), the institute’s decision to go ahead with the event led to student and activist protests in the institute's premises on Monday.
About 20 students protested in the campus’ main building, while activists and academics from institutes — including Indian Institute of Management (IIM), International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), and National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) — staged protests at the IISc’s Maramma Temple Gate.
More than 1,600 signatures were collected as part of an online campaign against the meet.
The institute registrar responded to the criticism in an email stating that the event venue — JN Tata Auditorium — is usually rented out to external organisations. “The institute does not associate itself with the activity in any capacity, except that of the lessor for the period it is hired,” the email said.
Speaking with DH, student protestor Shairik Sengupta said the institute's decision amounted to promoting Israel and the killings of thousands of Palestinians.
The protestors asserted that the summit, with its focus on defence and arms trade, contradicted global calls for an arms embargo against Israel.
Feminist activist Madhu Bhushan, who took part in the protest outside IISc, said Palestine has become a testing ground for Israel’s weapons. “This is not business as usual; it is about the future of our young minds and we are firmly against it,” she said.
Published 24 September 2024, 02:50 IST