<p class="bodytext">The Indian Conservatory of Paris (ICParis), an institution that encourages Indian performance arts and cultural heritage in France, is opening its Bengaluru chapter on August 23 at Sahakarnagar. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Musician Bhavana Pradyumna, who founded the organisation along with her husband Pradyumna Kandadai in 2015 in Paris, said: “Our DNA is Franco-Indian. It has an international perspective by birth. We have faced unique challenges while curating events in Europe, where Indians make up less than 1% of the population.” </p>.<p class="bodytext">Since its inception, ICParis has organised annual cultural festivals such as the Paris Thyagaraja Aradhana and Nrithya Nada, and conferences supported by UNESCO and the Indian Embassy. </p>.<p class="bodytext">On August 23, the centre will open with a showcase of some of Karnataka’s traditions. “A bimonthly bilingual (French and English) magazine called ‘L’Inde Éternelle: The Eternal India’, and a campaign called ‘Bengaluru’s <br />Living Treasures — As Chosen By You’, to honour unsung custodians of culture from Bengaluru, will also be launched,” Bhavana said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Through the Bengaluru chapter, Bhavana aims to promote art forms such as yakshagana, dollu kunitha, veeragase, and vachana, alongside Bharatanatyam, Odissi, and Karnatik music, in a hybrid format.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We will also document oral traditions, create cross-cultural dialogue, and support grassroots artistes with visibility and opportunities,” she shared. She added that the new centre “will also introduce holistic practices like yoga with music and movement, storytelling, and literature through performance”. Classes at the centre will begin on Vijayadashami day (October 2).</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">For more information, check @theicparis on Instagram and Facebook, or email to info@indianconservatoryofparis.com</span></p>