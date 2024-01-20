Indian, global artists explore carbon’s essence in science fair    

At Sanjaynagar’s Science Gallery complex , an ancient African tulip wears a high-tech cloak of eco-sensors, broadcasting its secret life.
This data paints a digital canvas on a nearby wall, revealing the tree's whispered stories of sun, rain, and the ever-present breath of carbon.
This is just one of the 36 immersive exhibits at the 'Carbon' exhibition, where Indian and international artists explore the element that binds us all.
From interactive installations to thought-provoking sculptures, the show delves into the essence of carbon, weaving its invisible threads through our daily lives, planet, and even our art.
“The whole idea of the 'Science Gallery' is having vivid disciplines such as arts, science, sociology and so on in one complex as everything goes hand in hand,” said a spokesperson from the Science Gallery.
One exhibit — Carbon Black — features portraits of Bengaluru skies inked with carbon black particles from the semi-combustion of hydrocarbons captured on the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus premises and Sankey Tank.
Artist Anais Tondeur asked a group of young adults to wear masks that filter carbon particles and roam around the previously mentioned locations.
She took pictures of the sky during their walk. Later, she collected all their masks, extracted the carbon deposited in it, and produced ink out of it.
Using that ink she printed the picture she clicked during the walk, which has been displayed in the exhibition.
The exhibition is on till June and the entry is free.