Indian miniatures in the spotlight 

Hagargundgi, a master artist and exponent of the Surpur style of Deccan miniature painting from Kalaburagi, is presenting a series of 12 drawings and paintings. Mainly focusing on mythological legends, his sensuous and lyrical compositions are crafted with meticulous attention and a practiced hand. His style involves drawing with a brush that holds ink and pigment on a single hair. His paintings are rendered in colour with paints made of stone pigment and vegetable dyes, which are then illuminated with burnished gold leaf.