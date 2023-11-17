Indian miniatures in the spotlight 

City-based Kaash Foundation is hosting ‘Play: Experiments with Indian Miniatures’, a group exhibition featuring the works of Vijay Siddramappa Hagargundgi, Riyazuddin, and Gargi Chandola. Each artist has explored a specific school of traditional Indian miniature painting while presenting subjects in a unique, playful manner.
Hagargundgi, a master artist and exponent of the Surpur style of Deccan miniature painting from Kalaburagi, is presenting a series of 12 drawings and paintings. Mainly focusing on mythological legends, his sensuous and lyrical compositions are crafted with meticulous attention and a practiced hand. His style involves drawing with a brush that holds ink and pigment on a single hair. His paintings are rendered in colour with paints made of stone pigment and vegetable dyes, which are then illuminated with burnished gold leaf.
Hagargundgi’s paintings of Urdhwa Reteswara and Hanuman-Bhima-Madhuva are mounted on four sides of a pillar in the gallery. The soft glow of oil lamps, the scent of jasmine wafting in the air, and the sounds of classical music playing in the background make for immersive viewing.
Across the hall from Hagargundgi’s showcase are the works by Jaipur-based Riyazuddin, who presents paintings in the Rajput miniature style, of Radha, Krishna, and Ganesha enjoying Diwali and Holi festivities. This unlikely iconography is handpainted with intricate detail on internally illuminated leather light boxes.
The last artist in focus is Chandola from New Delhi. She adapts the sensual visual vocabulary of the Pahari school to depict contemporary themes of femininity and observations of herself and the world around her.
A booth installed in the central hall offers life-sized projections of south Indian miniatures from the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum, London.
The show has been conceptualised by Manju Sara Rajan, founding member of Kaash, and designed by architect David Joe Thomas.
On view until November 19 from 11 am to 7 pm at Kaash, Berlie Street.