India's contribution to world of knowledge is growing quickly, says Nobel laureate Brian Schmidt

Highlighting the importance of investing in science and research, Kris Gopalakrishnan, president, Infosys Science Foundation, said, 'The Infosys Prize, in its 15th year now, continues to focus on recognising important scientific research and inspire future generations to take up careers in science. Bringing scientific research into mainstream conversation is the need of the hour and we require coordinated effort to ensure that the scientific environment of the country goes from strength to strength.