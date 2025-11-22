<p>Bengaluru: The Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru will host the 10th ‘Settimana della Cucina Italiana nel Mondo’ (Week of Italian Cuisine in the World) from November 23.</p>.<p>This year’s theme is ‘Tradition and Innovation, Health and Stability’, celebrating the dynamic identity of Italian cuisine.</p>.<p>The two-week festivities include invite-only and public events. Celebrated Italian chef Italo Bassi will headline the programme.</p>.<p>The programme begins with a fine-dining experience at the Leela Palace, followed by a masterclass at Christ University, an aperitivo evening, and a panel discussion on "The Future of Food: Health, Innovation, Planet" with Foodwize.</p>.Bengaluru: Drunken man plunges into Silk Board Canal, flees after dramatic rescue.<p>The event concludes with a week of partnership initiatives at local restaurants from December 1.</p>.<p>"Italian cuisine is a bridge between memory and the future, a cultural heritage that evolves without losing its soul. This year's theme reflects our commitment to promoting food that is not only delicious, but also healthy, innovative, and respectful of the planet," said Giandomenico Milano, Consul General of Italy.</p>.<p>Milano assumed office in August, after postings in Indonesia, Ethiopia and Sri Lanka.</p>.<p>Having travelled across India, Milano named Mysuru as his favourite Indian city and expressed fondness for Mangalorean food.</p>.<p>On other consulate projects, he said, "We're planning an event around AI and music in December. We are also planning to bring some Italian artists next year," adding that he hopes to further cultural exchange by taking Indian art to Italy. The consulate will also begin the science attache in December.</p>