Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Italian Consulate to host cuisine week in Bengaluru

This year’s theme is ‘Tradition and Innovation, Health and Stability’, celebrating the dynamic identity of Italian cuisine.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 20:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 20:52 IST
Bengaluru newsItalyFood

Follow us on :

Follow Us