Italy opens consulate in Bengaluru, aims to process 20,000-30,000 visas per year

Bengaluru: The new Consulate General of Italy launched its operations in Bengaluru on Saturday by formally opening its new office on Richmond Road.
Top Italian diplomats attended the inaugural ceremony.
"This office will abridge the distance between Italy and the South of India," said Ambassador Riccardo Guariglia, Secretary General of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
“With this new consulate, we have huge ambitions. We aim at increasing the business opportunities in the two directions, offering an efficient and speedy visa processing, and promoting cultural and scientific collaborations.”
Ambassador of Italy to India, Vincenzo de Luca, said that the two countries were experiencing a historic moment in collaboration. “This was elevated to a strategic partnership during the inauguration of the Raisina dialogue by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni last March, on the invite of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.
Consul General Alfonso Tagliaferri, who played a pivotal role in setting up the consulate in Bengaluru, said that the office aimed to process at least 20,000-30,000 visas per year, possibly more.
“It’s been a complex, but fascinating journey. In 2022, we already had a symbolic inauguration with our then foreign minister, but that was basically the laying of the first stone. Now, after a year of intense work, we have a beautiful and very functional office.”
The consulate will also host the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), the Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IICCI), and Uni-Italia, the Italian centre for academic promotion and orientation for foreign students.
Tagliaferri also plans to host 'Scientific Attaché', which can play a pivotal role in the Silicon Valley of India.