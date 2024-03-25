Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium announces summer schedule of student programmes

Bengaluru: The Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium (JNP) will host a series of student engagement programmes in April and May as part of its summer schedule.
The Bangalore Association for Science Education (BASE) will conduct these activity-based programmes for students across age groups. The schedule includes lecture demonstrations, discussion-based interactive sessions, and workshops.
'The Science of Sense Organs–Physical and Biological' (April 16-28) is an interdisciplinary lecture, and activity-based course for students in classes 9 and 10. Scientists from research institutions will be the instructors.
In a five-day astro-computing programme (April 2-6), students of classes 8 to 10 will get an introduction to the methods used by astronomers to locate the positions of asteroids and understand the sun’s rotation and other celestial motions.
Three one-day workshops will be held for students who have passed classes 7 and 8 — the subjects are Science of Instruments (April 14), Recreational Mathematics (April 28), and Experiments with Fluids (May 5).
A three-day workshop (April 18-20) will introduce mobile phone apps on astronomy to high school students.
A series of lectures by scientists and medical practitioners for PUC and BSc students will be organised (May 21-31) to draw students toward research in physical and life sciences.
An aero-modelling workshop, activities for children who have passed classes 3 to 5, and a training programme for high school physics teachers are also scheduled.
More details about the programmes and fee structures are available at taralaya.karnataka.gov.in. Links for registration to the programmes will be up on the website from March 27.
(Published 24 March 2024, 20:38 IST)