JEE Mains 2: Three Bengaluru students score 100 percentile

Three Bengaluru-based students have topped the state by scoring 100 percentile in the JEE Mains 2 exams for which the results were announced late on Wednesday night.
For all the three students - Sanvi Jain, Amogh Agarwal and Sainavaneet Mukund - the JEE Mains 2 was their second attempt to improve the scores which helped them to place themselves in the national list and also to emerge as state toppers.
Sanvi Jain, a student of Deens Academy, Whitefield, had earlier scored 99.99 percentile. Now, she has successfully achieved 100 percentile. Sanvi is currently preparing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held on May 5 and also for the JEE Advanced.
Interestingly, Sanvi was one among the two girls who secured 100 percentile at the national level. Sanvi took coaching from Aakash when she was in class 9.
Amogh Agarwal, a student of the Narayana Co Kaveri Bhavan - HSR Layout, is another student who has secured 100 percentile. Interestingly, even in the first attempt he had scored same Percentile and keeping JEE Advanced in mind he appeared for the JEE Main 2. He is preparing for the JEE Advanced and is hoping to get into IIT Bombay.
Sainavaneet Mukund, a student of Vagdevi Vilas School, took coaching at Allen Jayanagar branch and had scored 99.989 percentile in the first attempt. Now, he has secured 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2. Mukund was with the Allen since Class 8. He also wants to get into IIT Bombay.
The examination was held in 13 languages, including Kannada, at 571 unique examination centres in 319 cities, including 22 outside India.
This year, including two girls, a total of 56 candidates have secured 100 percentile at the national level. Telangana has highest top scorers with 15 students. In Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh 7 students each have secured top score, followed by Rajasthan where 5 students have secured 100 percentile.
