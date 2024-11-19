Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Jobs, malls & fast cars: Bengaluru closing gap with Mumbai & Delhi-NCR

City fares well in jobs, housing & demographics but badly in traffic, crimes & public transport.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 17:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 17:15 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMumbaiDelhiBengaluru cityNCR

Follow us on :

Follow Us