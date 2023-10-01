Kambala at Bengaluru Palace Grounds on November 25 and 26

The president of Bengaluru Kambala Samithi (BKS) Ashok Kumar Rai said on Saturday that the BKS and DK and Udupi Zilla Kambala Samithi will organise Kambala at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26.
After attending a meeting of Kambala buffalo owners at Hotel Woodlands, Rai, who is also the Puttur MLA, told reporters that about 100 to 130 pairs of buffaloes will take part in the Kambala.
The Kambala buffaloes will in a procession leave for Bengaluru on November 23. The office-bearers of the Samithi will also accompany the procession, which will be accompanied by a Pashu Sanjeevini ambulance in each district.
After a rest in Hassan, the journey will continue. Separate arrangements had been made for buffaloes in Bengaluru, Rai said.
“Buffaloes will be transported in trucks by giving rest for every three to four hours,” he said.
The MLA said all precautionary measures will be taken to ensure that buffaloes were not harmed. Kambala will be organised by adhering to Supreme Court guidelines, he added.
“Even food and water for Kambala buffaloes will be carried from Udupi and DK in tankers. Bollywood artistes from South India, the chief minister and others will witness Kambala. About seven to nine lakh spectators were expected to attend the event,” Rai remarked.
Over 100 stalls will display the coastal cuisine. In addition, the culture of the DK district will be showcased on separate platforms, he said and added that actress Aishwarya Rai has also been invited to the event.
The MLA said a demand to set up a Kambala Bhavana in Pilikula, a demand for one-acre land for the construction of the Tulu Bhavana in Bengaluru will be submitted to the government.
Rai said the Kambala track (kare) will be 145 meters long and added that toilets and parking spaces will be arranged at the venue. Kambala achievers will be felicitated.
“A proposal by Ministers to run the buffaloes on the Kambala track in their names was rejected by the Kambala buffalo owners. The cost of organising Kambala in Bengaluru has been estimated around Rs 5 to 6 crore.
All participating buffaloes will get a medal, while the champion and runner-up buffaloes gets two pawan gold and one pawan gold medal respectively. DK, Udupi Jilla Kambala Samithi president Deviprasad Shetty said that 24 Kambala events will be organised in DK, Udupi and Kasargod during this year’s season.
Kambala owners have appealed to us to ensure that the Kambala buffaloes are not harmed while being transported to Bengaluru. “We want Kambala to get international recognition,” he stressed.