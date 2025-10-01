Kannada microseries aims to promote reading

<p>A group of young filmmakers has collaborated with the Bookworm bookstore on Church Street for a vertical metropolitan series. Called ‘Inbetween the Lines’, the microseries aims to promote reading culture among youngsters. </p>.<p>“Bookstores are slowly becoming extinct. We at Flying Dose Films (the production company) wanted to do something to promote the culture of bookstores and community reading among the younger generation,” its director Madan Kumar tells <em>Metrolife</em>. </p>.These families have been keeping gombe for generations .<p>Instead of a documentary approach, he decided to choose the vertical micro series format — which has a story and characters that people can connect to easily. Through the series, Madan highlights various aspects of books and bookstores. It captures the joy of book reading sessions, book clubs, old and rare books and finding old notes belonging to previous owners in second-hand books. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Madan has also explored Bookworm’s antiquarian section, which has old and rare books. It was launched last year. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Most people order books online, but what you find in a bookstore is a community,” says Madan. Earlier, he had worked as the creative director for a documentary on Bookworm’s proprietor Krishna Gowda and his journey. “At a time when there is content available all around us, we wanted to communicate the magic of books to the younger generation,” he adds. </p>.<p class="bodytext">‘Inbetween the Lines’ stars Teju Belawadi who plays Tara — an old school bibliophile — and Aashith plays Dhruva, who represents the younger generation that sees the world through social media. To impress Tara, Dhruva starts visiting the bookstore everyday. The first 15 episodes are available on their Instagram page. Thirteen more will be added over the next few weeks.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Since the series took off on Instagram, Gowda has been receiving queries about book clubs, mainly from the younger generation. Madan plans to collaborate with other spaces in south Bengaluru for the second season of ‘It’s Not Working Out’. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Watch ‘Inbetween the Lines’ on Instagram/flying.dose.films</p>