News in Pics | November 18, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 00:55 IST
Palestinian children sit next to a fire, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in central Gaza Strip.

Credit: Reuters Photo

India Gate glows in teal blue to mark the 5th anniversary of the WHO's Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer, raising awareness in the capital.

Credit: PTI Photo

Achinoam holds her baby after her house was destroyed as Tzur Misgavi, an unauthorised Israeli settler outpost, is dismantled by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People celebrate after the International Crimes Tribunal sentences ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Shana Blake, a protestor wearing a Statue of Liberty outfit sits in a cage, as Members of the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) conduct immigration raids on the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, US.

Credit: Reuters Photo

