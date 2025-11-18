News in Pics | November 18, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Palestinian children sit next to a fire, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in central Gaza Strip.
India Gate glows in teal blue to mark the 5th anniversary of the WHO's Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer, raising awareness in the capital.
Achinoam holds her baby after her house was destroyed as Tzur Misgavi, an unauthorised Israeli settler outpost, is dismantled by Israeli security forces, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
People celebrate after the International Crimes Tribunal sentences ousted former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death in absentia for crimes against humanity, in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Shana Blake, a protestor wearing a Statue of Liberty outfit sits in a cage, as Members of the Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) conduct immigration raids on the streets of Charlotte, North Carolina, US.
Published 18 November 2025, 00:55 IST