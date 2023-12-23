KARNAPEX: Postal dept’s creative twist to lure crowds for stamp expo

India Post department employees dressed up as postal service characters and staged a street play on Friday to promote the department's stamp festival, KARNAPEX, scheduled for January 5.
The employees wore costumes depicting several postal services and brought the forthcoming exhibition to people’s attention on Church Street.
They performed 'Banniranna Banniri Anchecheeti Pradarshanakke', urging the audience to visit the exhibition, to be organised by the Karnataka Postal Department.
The 13th edition of the Karnataka state-level philately exhibition — KARNAPEX — will be held at the Sree Kanteerava indoor stadium. Entry for the event will be free.
The exhibition will showcase 600 frames of exhibits, highlighting diverse aspects of Karnataka. The event is themed with the tagline "Karnataka: One State-Many Worlds Through Stamps".
KARNAPEX will also engage visitors with informative seminars and cultural events.
The public can register for the event online and take part in events like philately quiz and treasure hunt. Picture postcards and special covers will also be released at the exhibition.