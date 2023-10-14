Karnataka HC upholds punishment of conductor who was drunk on duty

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has upheld the punishment awarded to a BMTC conductor who was found drunk while on duty.
“A good bus conductor should be dependable, friendly, helpful, and safety-conscious. They should possess excellent communication skills, be trustworthy, and be physically fit enough to manage the demands of the job,” Justice Jyoti Mulimani observed.
The conductor, HB Siddarajaiah, faced inquiry after some passengers complained about his misbehaviour and he was found guilty. He was penalised by a reduction in his basic pay to the minimum.
The conductor challenged the order and on January 3, 2014, the Industrial Tribunal at Bengaluru, while accepting that the inquiry proceeding was fair and proper, modified the punishment to reduction of a couple of increments. The BMTC management had challenged the tribunal’s order.
The court said that the tribunal has no power to modify the minor penalty and could not apply section 11A of the Industrial Disputes Act in the case.
Case of the ‘tipsy man’
“This is an interesting case of a tipsy man who made travel a nightmarish experience for passengers. The charge was serious. While on duty, he was drunk and misbehaved with the passengers. He came under a disciplinary inquiry for misconduct, and it was established in the inquiry. He was visited with a minor penalty of reduction of pay to the minimum. The tribunal affirmed the misconduct. However, in an exercise under Section 11A of the Industrial Disputes Act, it chose to modify the penalty,” the court said.
Justice Mulimani said that a bus conductor is a public transport employee responsible for ensuring the safe and efficient operation of a bus service.
“The drivers and conductors must behave courteously with passengers. He is responsible for collecting fares and issuing tickets, ensuring all passengers have valid tickets, dealing with customer queries, and helping passengers on and off the bus,” the court said.