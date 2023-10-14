Karnataka HC upholds punishment of conductor who was drunk on duty

“This is an interesting case of a tipsy man who made travel a nightmarish experience for passengers. The charge was serious. While on duty, he was drunk and misbehaved with the passengers. He came under a disciplinary inquiry for misconduct, and it was established in the inquiry. He was visited with a minor penalty of reduction of pay to the minimum. The tribunal affirmed the misconduct. However, in an exercise under Section 11A of the Industrial Disputes Act, it chose to modify the penalty,” the court said.