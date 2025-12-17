Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka High Court restrains tree cutting at Cantonment site in Bengaluru

The bench also issued notice to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of Railways, state government, Karnataka Biodiversity Board, KSPCB and others.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 15:26 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us