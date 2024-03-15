Karnataka: Midday meal scheme affected due to fund shortage

Bengaluru: Midday meal cooks in many districts have been forced to prepare hot meals with no oil. Across Karnataka, funds for vegetables, eggs or alternative protein sources like dal have also not been replenished since January this year. As a result, members of the school development and monitoring committee (SDMC) have been forced to bear the expenses. In schools with more than 100 children, such expenditures can amount to Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per month. Even reimbursements can take anywhere from two to three months.

“Cooks generally manage when there is a shortage of pulses and oil. What can they do when there are no vegetables?” asks Malini Mestha, general secretary of the Karnataka Rajya Akshara Dasoha Naukarara Sangha.

In the past, such delays would be mitigated with teachers stepping in to bear the costs. “They would put in money with the hope that it would be reimbursed later by the government. After the government has failed to do so on time on multiple occasions, even teachers have stopped putting in money,” says a midday meal cook in Chikkaballapur district.

In districts with large short-term migratory populations, delayed disbursal of funds is especially concerning, emphasises the head cook at a government school in Kalaburagi. “Many women have already left either for Mumbai or Bengaluru for work. They have hope that the schools will provide children, who remain at home, with at least one nutritious meal,” she says.

Presently, SDMCs preside over matters relating to following up with fund transfers for midday meal purposes. While this has reduced the burden on head cooks in bearing the costs, the move has not fixed the source of the issue — delays in the rollout of funds for vegetables and eggs are routine.

This is particularly concerning when the state government has opted to expand the midday meal initiative to students in 223 drought-affected taluks over the summer break.

“Children will be missing out on essential proteins if the provision of eggs are stopped, fat-soluble vitamins and water-soluble vitamins if the prescribed quantities of vegetables and oils are not consumed,” says noted paediatrician Dr Asha Benakappa.

“Glucose and fats are essential for brain function. The absence of essential macro- and micronutrients at a crucial stage of a child's muscular, physical growth as well as academic life will put children at a disadvantage,” she adds. The diversion of funds for midday meals has critical implications as there is the direct impact on a child's development.

“The funds are being transferred immediately. We were awaiting central government funds to be released,” says Cauvery B B, Karnataka Commissioner for Public Instruction.

Many midday meal workers also report issues with the disbursal of honorariums. “There is no explanation for why there is a hold-up when honorariums are not credited. Then all at once it is credited after three months,” says a worker in Bidar district