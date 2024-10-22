Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka seeks time to respond to PETA PIL against Kambala in Bengaluru

The petition sought a direction to refrain the state government from issuing permission for holding Kambala race (bull race) anywhere outside rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
Ambarish B
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 12:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2024, 12:45 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnataka High CourtPETAKambalaKambala- PETA

Follow us on :

Follow Us