Karnataka seeks time to respond to PETA PIL against Kambala in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">High Court of Karnataka</a> on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in the PIL filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) seeking a direction to stop Kambala race scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on October 26. </p><p>A division bench comprising Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind adjourned the hearing to Wednesday since time was prayed on behalf of Advocate General.</p><p>The petition sought a direction to refrain the state government from issuing permission for holding Kambala race (bull race) anywhere outside rural areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that it is in these districts that the race is held as a part of tradition and culture. He said that the state government in its affidavit before the apex court had stated that Kambala is held only in these two districts.</p><p>The petitioners contended that Kambala is now being organised in Bengaluru and also in Shivamogga for which the animals will have to travel anywhere around 300 km an almost 10-hour journey. When the bench posed a query as to whether holding an event amounted to cruelty, Dhyan Chinnappa submitted that transporting hundreds of animals in trucks would amount to cruelty.</p><p>The advocate also said that the event organised in Bengaluru is a commercial activity and tickets are also being sold. On the other hand, the additional government advocate informed the court that the Advocate General will advance his submissions on October 23.</p><p>The petition has also sought directions to the state government to enforce the provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (amended in 2017) and the government of Karnataka notification dated November 14, 2017. </p><p>The petition said the permission granted by the state government on November 21, 2023 was a non-speaking order and in violation of the provisions under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, state government notification and the directions issued by the apex court in the Animal Welfare Board of India and others v/s Union of India case.</p>