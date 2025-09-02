<p>Bengaluru: Actress Pavithra Gowda, main accused (A1) in the high-profile Renukaswamy murder case, has faced another legal setback as a session’s court rejected her bail plea on Tuesday.</p><p>Gowda has filed a fresh bail application after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> cancelled her bail. Her legal counsel, Advocate Balan, presented arguments in her favor, urging the court to grant her bail. However, the Sessions Court was not convinced.</p>.Karnataka High Court rejects PIL for Chikkajala station on Metro Blue Line .<p>The 64th Sessions Court, presided over by Judge I P Naik, delivered its verdict after reserving the order post-hearing. The court rejected Pavithra Gowda’s latest bail request, dashing her hopes of an early release.</p><p>After initially securing bail and spending time with her family and managing her business and temple activities, her relief was short-lived.</p><p>The apex court, acting on a plea by the police, revoked the bail granted to seven accused individuals, including actress Pavithra Gowda, actor Darshan, and Pradosh.</p><p>Following this decision, Pavithra was arrested from her residence on August 14 and lodged once again in Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.</p><p>According to police, Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, had sent obscene messages to the actor's friend Pavithra Gowda, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder. His body was found near a storm-water drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.</p>